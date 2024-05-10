Organic Chemistry
The following compound undergoes photochemical ring closure.
Why are the encircled substituents trans to one another after the photochemical ring closure?
The encircled substituents are trans to one another in the product because the reactant would undergo a disrotatory ring closure causing substituents that point in the same direction to be trans to one another.
The encircled substituents are trans to one another in the product because the reactant would undergo a conrotatory ring closure causing substituents that point in the same direction to be trans to one another.
The encircled substituents are trans to one another in the product because the reactant would undergo a conrotatory ring closure causing substituents that point in the opposite direction to be trans to one another.
The encircled substituents are trans to one another in the product because the reactant would undergo a disrotatory ring closure causing substituents that point in the opposite direction to be trans to one another.