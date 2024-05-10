When the following (R,R) isomer of an amine undergoes either Hofmann or Cope elimination reaction, the major product formed is the less substituted alkene (Hofmann). However, some Zaitsev products may also form. An alkene with an (E) configuration is formed from the Hofmann elimination, while an alkene with a (Z) configuration is formed from the Cope elimination reaction. Draw the transition states of both reactions to illustrate the formation of the Zaitsev products.