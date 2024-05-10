Organic Chemistry
Maleic anhydride does not react with but-2-ene but reacts rapidly with 2,3-dimethylbuta-1,3-diene under thermal conditions. Why do these observations occur under thermal conditions?
Maleic anhydride does not react with but-2-ene under thermal conditions because it would undergo antarafacial ring closure that is not possible in the formation of a four-membered ring. While, it reacts rapidly with 2,3-dimethylbuta-1,3-diene under thermal conditions because it would undergo suprafacial ring closure.
Maleic anhydride does not react with but-2-ene under thermal conditions because it would undergo suprafacial ring closure that is not possible in the formation of a four-membered ring. While, it reacts rapidly with 2,3-dimethylbuta-1,3-diene under thermal conditions because it would undergo antarafacial ring closure.
Maleic anhydride does not react with but-2-ene under thermal conditions because it would undergo antarafacial ring closure that is not possible in the formation of a five-membered ring. While, it reacts rapidly with 2,3-dimethylbuta-1,3-diene under thermal conditions because it would undergo antarafacial ring closure.
Maleic anhydride does not react with but-2-ene under thermal conditions because it would undergo suprafacial ring closure that is not possible in the formation of a five-membered ring. While, it reacts rapidly with 2,3-dimethylbuta-1,3-diene under thermal conditions because it would undergo suprafacial ring closure.