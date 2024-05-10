10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Oxidative Cleavage
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The molecular formula of compound X is C7H10. Compound X undergoes catalytic hydrogenation to produce cycloheptane. Compound X undergoes ozonolysis, followed by reduction with dimethyl sulfide, to produce heptanedioic acid. What is the structure of compound X as described?
