Organic Chemistry
Determine the IUPAC name of the following alcohols and classify them as either primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary alcohol (3°).
(i) (E)-4,5,6,6-tetramethylhept-4-en-1-ol; primary alcohol (1°)
(ii) 3-(cyclopent-1-en-1-yl)propan-1-ol; primary alcohol (1°)
(i) (Z)-4,5,6,6-tetramethylhept-4-en-1-ol; primary alcohol (1°)
(ii) 1-(propan-3-ol)cyclopent-1-ene; secondary alcohol (2°)
(i) (E)-4,5,6,6-tetramethylhept-4-en-1-ol; secondary alcohol (2°)
(ii) 1-(cyclopent-1-en-1-yl)propan-1-ol; secondary alcohol (2°)
(ii) (cyclopent-1-en-1-yl)propan-1-ol; secondary alcohol (2°)