24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Ruff Degradation
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the following observation is inconsistent with the concept that optically inactive reactants cannot produce optically active products:
When D-galactose oxidizes with HNO3, an optically inactive aldaric acid is formed. When it undergoes Ruff degradation and the pentose formed also undergoes oxidation, an optically active aldaric acid is produced.
