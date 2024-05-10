5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
For (R)-2-bromobutane and (S)-1,3,3-trimethylcyclopentane, perform the following:
1. Draw a 3D representation using wedged and dashed lines
2. Mark each chiral carbon with an asterisk(*).
3. Show any planes of symmetry.
4. Draw any enantiomer and diastereomer.
5. Identify each structure as achiral or chiral.
