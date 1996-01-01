2. Molecular Representations
How To Determine Solubility
2. Molecular Representations How To Determine Solubility
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the following formal unit water-soluble? Explain.
RbF
Is the following formal unit water-soluble? Explain.
RbF
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
RbF is soluble in water because halides of group 1A metals are soluble in water.
B
RbF is soluble in water because halides of group 2A metals are soluble in water.
C
RbF is soluble in water because halides of period 5 metals are soluble in water.
D
RbF is not soluble in water because halides are not soluble in water.