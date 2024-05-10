18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Birch Reduction
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond Birch Reduction
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
One synthetic method for producing N-methyl-1-phenylpropan-2-amine involves an interesting modification of the Birch Reduction process where, instead of reducing the aromatic ring, it eliminates the hydroxide ion (OH-) in pseudoephedrine. Propose a mechanism similar to the Birch reduction, explaining this unusual course.
