11. Radical Reactions Free Radical Halogenation
In general, alkyl radicals are less stable than alkoxy radicals. (i) What is the equation for the alkyl free radical abstraction of the alcohol hydrogen atom from 2-methylbutan-2-ol? (ii) What is the reason for being able to use 2-methylbutan-2-ol as an antiknock additive in gasoline?
