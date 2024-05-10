A polypeptide was digested with trypsin, resulting in three different fragments. Identify the possible sequences of the original polypeptide from the given data and suggest an additional experiment that could help identify the primary structure of this polypeptide.

Polypeptide A:

1. Gly-Thr-Arg-Gly-Lys

2. Ser-Ile-Lys-Leu-Arg

3. Glu-Ala-Val