Organic Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
Clarify why molecule (i) shown below can undergo a ring-opening reaction when heated, whereas molecule (ii) cannot.
The six-membered ring present in molecule (i) is reactive, while the four-membered ring present in molecule (ii) is inert to such reactions.
The eight-membered ring formed from molecule (i) can accommodate the required trans terminal π bond under thermal conditions, whereas the six-membered ring formed from molecule (ii) cannot.
The ten-membered ring formed from molecule (i) can accommodate the required trans terminal π bond under thermal conditions, whereas the eight-membered ring formed from molecule (ii) cannot.
The ring-opening electrocyclic reactions can only take place under photochemical conditions.