11. Radical Reactions Allylic Bromination
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student reacted NBS with 1-methylcyclopent-1-ene under a sunlamp.
(i) Draw all resonance forms of the three possible allylic free radical intermediates of the reaction
(ii) Label the three intermediates 1 through 3 (1 is the most stable; 3 is the least stable)
(iii) Draw the products that could be obtained from the reaction
