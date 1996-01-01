9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
9. Alkenes and Alkynes Alkene Stability
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the absence of additional nucleophiles such as water or bromide ions, sulfuric acid can be utilized to isomerize less stable alkenes into their more stable counterparts. Give the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed isomerization of the reaction shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D