Give the reason behind the fact that a proton with a low pKₐ value is acidic.
Kₐ expresses how dissociated the acid is in the solution meaning a lower value implies lesser acidity. The direct relationship of Kₐ with pKₐ is the reason why a proton with a low pKₐ value is acidic.
Kₐ expresses how dissociated the acid is in the solution meaning a lower value implies greater acidity. The direct relationship of Kₐ with pKₐ is the reason why a proton with a low pKₐ value is acidic.
Kₐ expresses how dissociated the acid is in the solution meaning a higher value implies greater acidity. The inverse relationship of Kₐ with pKₐ is the reason why a proton with a low pKₐ value is acidic.
Kₐ expresses how dissociated the acid is in the solution meaning a lower value implies greater acidity. The inverse relationship of Kₐ with pKₐ is the reason why a proton with a low pKₐ value is acidic.