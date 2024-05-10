23. Amines
Amines by Reduction
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Various methods can be used to synthesize primary amines. These methods can either leave the carbon chain unchanged or add one carbon atom. Propose an amine synthesis for the following transformation:
1-bromo-4-cyclopentylhexane → 4-cyclopentylhexan-1-amine
