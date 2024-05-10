Organic Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
Determine the following for the given molecule:
I. Number of stereocenters
II. All possible stereoisomers
III. List of pairs of enantiomers and diastereomers
I. 1 stereocenter
II.
III. Pair of the enantiomers of the molecule:
Pair of diastereomers of the molecule:
I. 2 stereocenters
III. Pairs of the enantiomers of the molecule:
Pairs of diastereomers of the molecule:
I. 3 stereocenters
There are no stereocenters, so no possible steroisomers.