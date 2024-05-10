Organic Chemistry
Consider the following acid-catalyzed reaction:
Suggest a mechanism for the reaction. Why does a drop of sulfuric acid significantly speed up the rate of the reaction?
The acid catalyst donates a proton to the oxygen atom of the carbonyl group, making the carbonyl carbon more electrophilic and more susceptible to nucleophilic attack, increasing the reaction rate.
The acid catalyst donates a proton to the attacking nucleophile, increasing its nucleophilicity, and thereby increasing the reaction rate.
