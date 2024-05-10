4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkyl Halides
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Alkyl Halides
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Perform the following for each of the structures given below:
- Write the IUPAC name.
- Provide the common name, if it exists.
- Categorize the structure as a primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°) alkyl halide.
