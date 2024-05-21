14. Synthetic Techniques
Alkane Halogenation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show how you would achieve the following chemical transformation using one or two steps. Also, identify possible unwanted impurities that may be produced with the product. (Ignore Stereochemistry)
