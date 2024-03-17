13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Nucleophilic Addition
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide a synthetic scheme, including the necessary catalysts, inorganic reagents, and carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons demonstrating the formation of 3-ethyl-2-methylhex-3-ene from hex-3-ene:
