When (R)-2-chlorobutane is boiled with excess ammonia, it undergoes a substitution reaction. If S N 1 substitution occurs twice as fast as S N 2, determine the enantiomeric excess and the specific rotation for the product. Assume that the two enantiomers are produced equally from the S N 1 substitution. The specific rotation of (R)-butan-2-amine is –7.5°