5. Chirality
Calculations with Enantiomeric Percentages
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
When (R)-2-chlorobutane is boiled with excess ammonia, it undergoes a substitution reaction. If SN1 substitution occurs twice as fast as SN2, determine the enantiomeric excess and the specific rotation for the product. Assume that the two enantiomers are produced equally from the SN1 substitution. The specific rotation of (R)-butan-2-amine is –7.5°
