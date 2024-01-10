(9Z,16Z)-octadeca-9,16-dienoic acid does not exist naturally. It has the same rate of oxidation as oleic acid, even though it has two cis-alkenes. Why?
(9Z,16Z)-octadeca-9,16-dienoic acid has the same rate of oxidation as oleic acid because its two cis-alkenes are separated by several alkyl groups, and the radical formed is only inductively stabilized by its one adjacent alkene.
(9Z,16Z)-octadeca-9,16-dienoic acid has the same rate of oxidation as oleic acid because its two cis-alkenes are separated by several alkyl groups, and the radical formed is only resonance stabilized by its one adjacent alkene.
(9Z,16Z)-octadeca-9,16-dienoic acid has the same rate of oxidation as oleic acid because it only forms one allylic radical that is inductively stabilized by its one adjacent alkene.
(9Z,16Z)-octadeca-9,16-dienoic acid has the same rate of oxidation as oleic acid because it only forms one allylic radical that is electronically stabilized by its one adjacent alkene.