Organic Chemistry
What are the structural differences between the polysaccharides: glycogen and chitin?
Glycogen has no branching, while chitin has branching.
Glycogen has α-1,4′-glycosidic linkages with branching, while chitin has β-1,6′-glycosidic linkages with no branching.
Glycogen has β-1,4′-glycosidic linkages with branching, while chitin has α-1,4′-glycosidic linkages with no branching.
Glycogen has α-1,4′-glycosidic linkages with branching, while chitin has β-1,4′-glycosidic linkages with N-acetylamino group in C2.