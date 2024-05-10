25. Condensation Chemistry
Michael Addition
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following molecule can be synthesized through the Michael addition, forming a new carbon-to-carbon bond from β and γ carbons relative to the carbonyl on the left. Show the alternative way to synthesize the target molecule when the bond is formed when the β and γ carbons is relative to the right carbonyl.
