24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Ruff Degradation
24. Carbohydrates Monosaccharides - Ruff Degradation
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A D-aldohexose sugar A undergoes oxidation with HNO3 and an optically inactive aldaric acid is formed. When A undergoes Ruff degradation, followed by the oxidation of the resulting aldopentose, the aldaric acid formed is also optically inactive. Provide the structure of A.
A D-aldohexose sugar A undergoes oxidation with HNO3 and an optically inactive aldaric acid is formed. When A undergoes Ruff degradation, followed by the oxidation of the resulting aldopentose, the aldaric acid formed is also optically inactive. Provide the structure of A.