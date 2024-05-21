7. Substitution Reactions
SN1 Reaction
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mixture of equal amounts of 2-chloro-2-methylbutane and acetic acid with an inert solvent was boiled and allowed to react under a reflux condenser. One of the products of the reaction is tert-pentyl acetate. Will the rate of the reaction increase, decrease, or remain unchanged when the concentration of acetic acid is quadrupled?
