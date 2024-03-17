Organic Chemistry
Why does a nucleophilic reagent, such as methoxide ion, add more easily to an alkyne than an alkene?
A nucleophilic reagent, such as methoxide ion, adds more easily to an alkyne than an alkene because it forms a more stable sp2 carbanion.
A nucleophilic reagent, such as methoxide ion, adds more easily to an alkyne than an alkene because it forms a more stable sp3 carbanion.
A nucleophilic reagent, such as methoxide ion, adds more easily to an alkyne than an alkene because it forms a less stable sp2 carbanion.
A nucleophilic reagent, such as methoxide ion, adds more easily to an alkyne than an alkene because it forms a less stable sp3 carbanion.