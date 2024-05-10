28. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Aldose-Ketose Rearrangement
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Aside from the Tollens test, basic aqueous conditions are typically avoided with sugars due to their tendency to quickly undergo isomerization.
Suggest a mechanism for the isomerization of D-fructose into D-glucose, involving the enediol intermediate.
