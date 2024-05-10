1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electrostatic potential maps for PH3 and H2S are shown below. The red region represents high electron potential and the blue region represents low electron potential. Draw the three-dimensional structure of H2S and explain how it corresponds with its electrostatic potential map.
