Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the major products obtained from the reaction of cyclopentanecarbonyl chloride with each of the reagents listed below:
(i) toluene and aluminum chloride, followed by water
(ii) excess cyclopentylmagnesium bromide followed by treatment with a dilute acid
(iii) LiAlH(O-t-Bu)3
