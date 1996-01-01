10. Addition Reactions
Hydrohalogenation
10. Addition Reactions Hydrohalogenation
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction below produces the two constitutional isomers in nearly equal amounts. Explain why this is the case.
The reaction below produces the two constitutional isomers in nearly equal amounts. Explain why this is the case.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction produces two constitutional isomers in nearly equal amounts because hydrohalogenation is not regioselective.
B
The reaction produces two constitutional isomers in nearly equal amounts because the carbons of the double bond are equally substituted.
C
The reaction produces two constitutional isomers in nearly equal amounts because hydrohalogenation is not stereoselective.
D
The reaction produces two constitutional isomers in nearly equal amounts because the alkene is not cyclic.