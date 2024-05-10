3. Acids and Bases
Equilibrium Constant
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
From the equation used to calculate Keq from pKa values, derive the equation for calculating Keq using pKb and utilize the derived equation to determine the Keq (in 2 significant figures) for the given acid-base reaction.
