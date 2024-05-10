Chargaff’s rule states that there are equimolar amounts of cytosine and guanine and also equimolar amounts of thymine and adenine in DNA. Determine if each statement is true or false.

i. Chargaff’s rule implies that equal amounts of thymine and cytosine are present in DNA.

ii. Chargaff’s rule implies that the sum of the pyrimidine residues does not equal the sum of the purine residues.

iii. Chargaff’s rule applies to an individual strand of DNA.