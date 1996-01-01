11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
True or False: In the second propagation step in the bromination of toluene, the bromine molecule is more likely to add to the aromatic ring than to the benzyl position due to the stability of the benzyl radical.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False