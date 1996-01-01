Determine which of the following reaction coordinate diagrams represents (i) a reaction with a thermodynamically and kinetically stable product and (ii) a reaction with a thermodynamically and kinetically unstable product.
Determine which of the following reaction coordinate diagrams represents (i) a reaction with a thermodynamically and kinetically stable product and (ii) a reaction with a thermodynamically and kinetically unstable product.
i. Diagram B represents a reaction with a thermodynamically and kinetically stable product.
ii. Diagram C represents a reaction with a thermodynamically and kinetically unstable product.
i. Diagram B represents a reaction with a thermodynamically and kinetically stable product.
ii. Diagram A represents a reaction with a thermodynamically and kinetically unstable product.
i. Diagram D represents a reaction with a thermodynamically and kinetically stable product.
ii. Diagram C represents a reaction with a thermodynamically and kinetically unstable product.
i. Diagram D represents a reaction with a thermodynamically and kinetically stable product.
ii. Diagram A represents a reaction with a thermodynamically and kinetically unstable product.