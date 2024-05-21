10. Addition Reactions
Halogenation
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cycloheptene is dissolved in a LiCl/CCl4 solution. Then one equivalent of bromine was added to the solution. A mixture of trans-1,2-dibromocycloheptane and trans-1-bromo-2-chlorocycloheptane was isolated from the reaction. Show the mechanism for the formation of these products.
