18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Birch Reduction
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propose the mechanism of the Birch reduction of nitrobenzene. The reaction uses sodium in liquid ammonia and includes ethanol as a proton source. Show in the mechanism the observed preferred orientation in the reduction.
