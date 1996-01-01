3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the products of the acid-base reaction shown below and use the p Ka values to indicate whether equilibrium favors the reactants or the products. (pKa of the acid on the reactant side is 16.5, p Ka of the acid on product side is 36.0)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction favors the product side.
B
The reaction favors the reactant side.
C
The reaction favors the reactant side.
D
