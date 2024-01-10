13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Oxidizing Agent
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using chromic acid, a chemist attempted to convert a primary alcohol to a carboxylic acid. The shown product was obtained as a major component of the mixture.
Does the following arrow-pushing mechanism account for the formation of the product?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The arrow-pushing mechanism does account for the formation of the product.
B
The arrow-pushing mechanism does not account for the formation of the product.