The isotope of hydrogen with mass number 2 is called Deuterium (D). The C―D bond is slightly stronger than the C―H bond and because of this, reaction rates tend to be slower when a C―D bond is broken in a rate-limiting step compared to a C―H. This effect, called a kinetic isotope effect, is observed in the comparison of the bromination of methane and tetradeuteriomethane.

In another reaction, the monobromination of deuterioethane (C 2 H 5 D) yields a mixture of C 2 H 5 Br and C 2 H 4 DBr in a 1:10 ratio. Calculate the relative rate of abstraction of H to D.