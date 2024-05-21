10. Addition Reactions
Epoxide Reactions
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the major products (including stereochemistry if applicable) formed from the following reactions.
(i) (2S,3R)-2,3-diethyl-2-methyloxirane + CH3CH2O–/CH3CH2OH
(ii) (2S,3R)-2,3-diethyl-2-methyloxirane + H+/CH3CH2OH
