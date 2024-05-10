1. A Review of General Chemistry
Intro to Organic Chemistry
1. A Review of General Chemistry Intro to Organic Chemistry
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the empirical and molecular formulas for the compound based on the provided elemental analyses. From its molecular formula, provide one possible structure of the compound.
Mass percent: 52.0155% C, 7.483% H, 9.899 % O, 21.934% Cl, 8.668% N
Molecular weight: 161.625 g/mol
Determine the empirical and molecular formulas for the compound based on the provided elemental analyses. From its molecular formula, provide one possible structure of the compound.
Mass percent: 52.0155% C, 7.483% H, 9.899 % O, 21.934% Cl, 8.668% N
Molecular weight: 161.625 g/mol