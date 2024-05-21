13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
95PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show how cyclohexyl(cyclopenta-1,3-dien-1-yl)methanol can be prepared from cyclopenta-1,3-diene-1-carbaldehyde and any other necessary reagents using the Grignard reaction. Do not ignore stereochemistry.
