2,4-Dinitrophenylhydrazine is commonly utilized to make ketone and aldehyde derivatives since the products, 2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazones, also known as 2,4-DNP derivatives, are more likely to be solids with sharp melting points than the phenyl hydrazones. In a slightly acidic solution, suggest a mechanism for the reaction between 2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazine and butan-2-one.