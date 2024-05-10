Organic Chemistry
For the reaction:
Solvolysis of 2-chloro-2,3,3-trimethylpentane in ethanol
What is the function of solvent (ethanol) in E1 and SN1 reactions?
In SN1 and E1, the solvent aids in the ionization process of losing the leaving group and in the protonation step of the reaction.
In E1, the solvent acts as an acid, while SN1 acts as the electrophile.
In SN1 and E1, the solvent aids in the carbonation process of losing the leaving group and in the alkylation step of the reaction.
In E1, the solvent acts as a nucleophile, while SN1 acts as the base.
In SN1 and E1, the solvent aids in the ionization process of losing the leaving group.
In E1, the solvent acts as a base, while SN1 acts as the nucleophile.