7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
96PRACTICE PROBLEM
trans-4-chlorocyclohexan-1-ol and cis-4-chlorocyclohexan-1-ol produce different substitution products on reaction with HO−. Sketch the mechanisms that explain the formation of different substitution products.
