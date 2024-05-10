15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Spectroscopy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if each of the following statements is true or false:
i. The coupling constant in hertz (Hz) is directly proportional to the operating frequency.
ii. Compared to the operating frequency in IR and UV-vis spectroscopy, the operating frequency in NMR spectroscopy is much higher.
