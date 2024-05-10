Organic Chemistry
Ethyl p-nitrobenzoate is observed to saponify more rapidly than ethyl benzoate. Analyze the saponification mechanism and explain the reason for this increased reaction rate.
The nitro group destabilizes the starting material, lowering the activation energy.
The nitro group stabilizes the transition state, lowering the activation energy.
The ethyl group increases the nucleophilicity of the hydroxide ion.
The benzene ring increases the resonance stabilization of the intermediate.