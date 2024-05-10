10. Addition Reactions
Hydrohalogenation
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
True or False:
i) Ignoring stereochemistry, these are the major products of the reaction of 1-pentene and 2-pentene with HBr:
ii) Reaction A has greater activation energy than B.
iii) (E)-2-pentene reacts faster with HBr than (Z)-2-pentene.
